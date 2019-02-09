The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the welfare of Nigerians spurred him to end the 14-year suffering of the pensioners and former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways.
Alhaji Lai Mohammed U.S. envoy tasks …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2TDLpLb
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Alhaji Lai Mohammed U.S. envoy tasks …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2TDLpLb
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]