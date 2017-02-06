The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians the true state of his health. Spokesperson for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, stated this in a telephone interview with PUNCH. He said, “The President should know he is not a private citizen. “He should know that Nigerians are the ones paying his health bills and therefore, he should tell them the true state of his health. He should not treat Nigerians with levity and he should also know what is obtainable in civilised countries. Nigeria is not a jungle. “Imagine the President talking about a leave extension but not saying when he would resume?” “Medical tests have dates of collection of results. It can’t be open-ended without dates,” he said.