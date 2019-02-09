Politics PDP Cautions Buhari Over Shutdown Of Atiku’s Campaign Venue – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decried an alleged directive by the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to shut down the venue for its presidential campaign mega rally in Abuja billed for Saturday.

The opposition party, while describing the …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2RRDjwW

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[126]
T

tejal

Member
#2
#2
And, with the shutdown, what would happen? OBJ did worst things in the past. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top