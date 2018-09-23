Politics PDP Condemns INEC’s Declaration Of Osun Governorship Election As Inconclusive – Channels Television

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) declaration of the September 22, 2018, Osun State Governorship election as inconclusive.

The party insisted that the process was conclusive and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who won a total of 254, 698 …



