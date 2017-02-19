The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the PDP has called for an emergency meeting following the victory of Ali Modu Sheriff at the Court of Appeal. A notice of the meeting signed by Dayo Adeyeye, the group's Spokesman showed that those invited to the meeting are members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Assembly members, former governors of PDP, former ministers under the platform of the PDP, former National Assembly members and party elders. The meeting has been scheduled for Monday for 2pm at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja.