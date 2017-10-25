Submit Post Advertise

Politics PDP May Sanction Governor Fayose

    Indications have emerged that the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party might move against Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

    During the latest National Executive Committee of the party, members of NEC discussed his matter at its 76th meeting which was held in Abuja on Tuesday.

    Fayose, who came late to the meeting but was allowed to speak as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum during which he castigated the ruling All Progressives Congress party.

    He also lambasted the Federal Government, saying the way it is fighting war against corruption was like Satan calling Judas Iscariot a sinner. Besides that, he also said that armed robbers are now calling some people thieves in Nigeria.

    However, at the meeting, Senator Abiodun Olujimi a former Deputy to Fayose during his first tenure as governor of Ekiti state accused him of turning Ekiti State upside down with his actions.

    Speaking under "Any Other Business" on the party's NEC agenda, Olujimi said the party is on the verge of losing the governorship election in her state if Fayose is not cautioned.

    She accused the governor off unleashing his terror gang on members of the PDP in the state. Also, PDP's spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye said the chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has promised to look into the issues raised.
     
    Comments