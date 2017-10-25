Submit Post Advertise

Politics PDP NEC Approves December 9 For Convention

    The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP, yesterday, approved December 9 for the party’s national convention.

    The NEC also received a report from Senator Abiodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South), who accused her state governor, Ayodele ‎Fayose, of running the party with impunity in the state.

    Addressing newsmen last night at the end of the meeting in Abuja, which ‎lasted for over seven hours, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said the party had resolved to investigate the issues in Ekiti so as to retain the state in 2018.

    He added that the Senator Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee had also presented a proposed budget for the convention to NEC for approval, saying issues relating to the amendment of the party’s constitution were extensively discussed.
     

    Comments