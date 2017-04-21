Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said President Muhammadu Buhari should have ordered immediate arrest of suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke. The party wondered why the duo were yet to be quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the spokesman of the caretaker committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said the two officials would have been arrested and detained the same way PDP chieftains were being handled by the EFCC. The committee also said rather than Osinbajo’s panel, an Independent Commission of Inquiry should be constituted to investigate the suspended officials. “We are alarmed at the suspension of the SGF at a time that Nigerians and the international community are excitedly enjoying the theatre of the absurd playing out with the recovery of huge sums of money without owners. “Now the APC-led federal government suddenly realized the corruption allegation levelled against the SGF; and instead of arresting and detaining him as the government has been doing to PDP members and other Nigerians, he was rather suspended and a committee set-up to investigate him. This is to say the least, double standard. “We are at a loss why the President would set up a panel comprising members of his cabinet to investigate other senior very powerful members of the same Executive. Where is the transparency in that?” The statement queried.