The National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, on behalf of the Party has empathized with the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, on the demise of his son, Jide. This was made known in a statement by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, on Thursday. PDP said the news of the death of Jide Tinubu was “sad, shocking and very painful.” The statement further said the party believes, “that the Almighty God knows the best and understands the circumstances surrounding his sudden departure from us and we pray Him (God), to give his family and the government of Lagos state the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. “May the soul of Jide Tinubu rest in perfect peace. Once again, accept our condolences.”