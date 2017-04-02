A caucus of PDP members in the Senate have decided to go against APC leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu for persecuting the Red Chamber. According to the Senators, Tinubu is using the EFCC and the media to wage a war against the senate. In a caucus meeting, the senators said the attack on the Senate leadership and other members in recent time by the same media outfits as examples of how, “it is obvious that Tinubu just wanted to destroy us.” They also examined a statement made by Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, who is believed to be a close ally of Tinubu. Oba Rilwan had allegedly threatened that the “Senators will see hell in the coming weeks as fresh attacks will be launched against their integrity”. Hence, they said Tinubu is behind a planned protest against the senate which is scheduled for Wednesday in Abuja and Lagos. “We will expose them," someone at the meeting said according to ThisDay. "They were not happy that Senators supported President Muhammadu Buhari, when he was away. They thought we will help them bring down the government because of their ambition."