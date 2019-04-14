The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the four state assembly seats in Saturday’s supplementary elections organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State.
This came as the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, reiterated that his victory in the March 9 governorship …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2X4NFwm
Get More Nigeria Political News
This came as the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, reiterated that his victory in the March 9 governorship …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2X4NFwm
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]