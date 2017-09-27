Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Samguine, Sep 27, 2017 at 8:56 AM.

  Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has admonished the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose against his ambition to be the party’s presidential candidate in 2019.

    Fayose officially launched his presidential campaign recently.

    Reacting to his declaration, PDP warned Fayose against wasting his resources, saying its candidate for the 2019 election will cone from the North.

    The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, urged all members of the party to respect the zoning formula which was adopted at the convention

    Speaking with Punch, Adeyeye said, “The highest organ of the party, which is the national convention, zoned the presidential ticket of the PDP to the North. That has not changed. The same national convention zoned the position of the national chairman to the South. The convention has yet to change any of these two.

    “That (national convention) is the supreme organ of the party. Those decisions are binding on all members of the party. Nobody can alter these decisions.

    “The governor is a member of the party and was at the convention where these decisions were taken. As a leader of the party, one expected the governor to respect the party and its decisions.

    “If someone in such an office is breaking the decisions of the party, what do you expect from the rank and file?”
     

    Sep 27, 2017 at 8:56 AM
