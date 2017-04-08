The Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti won the Local Government Bye- Election conducted in the state on Saturday. The election held in two wards, Agbado/Oyo ward 4 in Ikere Local Government and Igede Ward 3 in Irepodun / Ifelodun Local Government, of the 177 wards in the state. The two seats became vacant following deaths of two councillors in the area. The PDP candidate in Agbado/Oyo ward 4 in Ikere Local Government, Mrs Rhoda-Chinedu Bakare, was declared winner after scoring 1,378 votes to defeat candidates of Accord, All Progressives Grand Alliance and United Peoples Party, who scored 30, 35 and 11 votes, respectively. The All Progressives Congress did not participate in the election. Mrs. Grace Ajayi of the PDP was also returned winner in Igede Ward 3 in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government having scored 1,491 votes. Candidates of Accord, APGA and UPP scored 30, 28 and 13 votes, respectively. The secretary of EKSIEC, Mrs. Bolanle Awe, in an interview with our correspondent, said the election conformed substantially with Schedule 4 Section 1(1) of Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2011. - PUNCH