Business PenCom moves to deepen pension fund investment participation – Nairametrics

#1
In an effort to deepen pension fund investment participation and to sensitize the Nigerian public on the contributory pension schemes in the country, the National Pension Commission, PenCom, has out doored yet another radio programme entitled, “PenCom on the radio”.

The said programme which debuted on January 28th, 2019, …



Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2CVCXQB

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top