Sports Pep Guardiola Wins Premier League Manager Of The Month

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Samguine, Oct 13, 2017 at 11:56 AM.

  Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Pep Guardiola, with a 100% record win with Manchester City, has won the Premier League Barclays Manager of the Month.

    He beat off competition from the likes of Mourinho, Pochetino and Arsene Wenger

    Guardiola led Manchester City to win all four league fixtures in September, against Liverpool, Watford, Crystal Palace and Chelsea, scoring 17 goals without conceding.

    The run extended Manchester City’s winning run to five EPL matches and are top of Premier League on goal difference ahead of city rivals Manchester United.

    coach.jpg
     
    Oct 13, 2017 at 11:56 AM
    Comments