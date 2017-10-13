Pep Guardiola, with a 100% record win with Manchester City, has won the Premier League Barclays Manager of the Month. He beat off competition from the likes of Mourinho, Pochetino and Arsene Wenger Guardiola led Manchester City to win all four league fixtures in September, against Liverpool, Watford, Crystal Palace and Chelsea, scoring 17 goals without conceding. The run extended Manchester City’s winning run to five EPL matches and are top of Premier League on goal difference ahead of city rivals Manchester United.