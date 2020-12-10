Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Peter Okoye speaks his 'final' mind on a Psquare comeback - First Reports
Nigerian musician Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square has ruled out the possibility of the group coming back together. Musical group P-Square comprised two identical twin brothers: Peter Okoye, now known as Mr P, and Paul Okoye, better known as RudeBoy. The duo separated four years ago. There...
firstreportsonline.com