Politics PHOTOS: Douye Diri receives certificate of return as Bayelsa governor-elect - The Cable

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a certificate of return to Diri Douye as governor-elect of Bayelsa state.

Douye received the certificate of return from Rose Oriaran-Anthony, INEC secretary, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Also presented with a certificate of return on Friday was Lawrence Ewrujakpor, deputy governor-elect.

Douye was declared governor-elect after the supreme court sacked David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was announced winner of the November 2019 governorship election.

B.PNG

READ MORE
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top