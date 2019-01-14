The funeral of former Chief of Defence Staff and former Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Alex Badeh, is ongoing at the Pentecoastal Church, Air Force base in Abuja.Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, governors of the Plateau and Adamawa state, Simon Bako Lalong and Bindo Jibrilla, Cheif of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, are amongst the dignitaries at the funeral.Badeh was murdered while returning from his farm in Abuja in December 2018.