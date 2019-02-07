Metro Picture Of The N1 Billion Engineering Faculty Pastor Oyakhilome Donated To BIU – Nairaland

Way back In 2015 pastor Chris donated 1 billion naira to Benson Idahosa university for a faculty of engineering.

This is the product of that endowment, the Chris oyakhilome faculty of engineering on the legacy campus of the university.



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2MUufXo

