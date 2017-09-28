Submit Post Advertise

Playboy Founder, Hugh Hefner, Dies At 91

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 28, 2017 at 12:13 PM.

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    American icon and founder of multi million playboy Hugh Hefner, is dead

    Hefner, the owner of playboy magazine and publisher died at age 91 on Wednesday

    The business mogul died from natural cause.

    “Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, passed away from natural causes at his Playboy Mansion, in Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills neighborhood,” Playboy confirmed in a statement.

    While alive, Hefner was criticised as a relic of a sexist era, especially in his later years, when he spoke openly of his Viagra-fueled sex romps at the Playboy Mansion, claiming to have had sex with 1000 women.
     
