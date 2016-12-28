Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, on Tuesday declared that “Japan would never wage war again”. Abe made the declaration when US President Barack Obama paid a symbolic visit to Pearl Harbour; NAN reports. Abe, while delivering a solemn speech offered ‘everlasting condolences’ to the U.S. and the entire world over victims of Pearl Harbour attack and the World War II. Mr. Abe became the first Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial, a centrepiece of the historic site. “We must never repeat the horrors of war again. This is the solemn vow we, the people of Japan, have taken. “To the souls of the servicemen who lie in eternal rest aboard the USS Arizona, to the American people, and to all the peoples around the world, I pledge that unwavering vow here as the prime minister of Japan,” he said. Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbour with torpedo planes, bombers and fighter planes on the morning of December 7, 1941, pounding the U.S. fleet moored there in the hope of destroying U.S. power in the Pacific.