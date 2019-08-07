President Muhammadu Buhari will on August 21, 2019 inaugurate the 43 ministers-designate for the full take-off of his second term in office.
The ministers-designate, who have been screened and confirmed by the Senate, will be assigned their portfolios after the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential villa , Abuja. …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ZDKOfJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
The ministers-designate, who have been screened and confirmed by the Senate, will be assigned their portfolios after the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential villa , Abuja. …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ZDKOfJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]