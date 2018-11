A bounty has been placed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Yomi Shogunle on an unidentified who was recorded apparently stealing at a party. The video in which the lady was seen clearing the table she sat at, has gone viral. In what appears to be a joke, the ACP, Shogunle shared the clip on his Twitter page and declared the woman wanted, stating that anyone who has information that will lead to her arrest will be rewarded.