Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Hypertension: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Of The Silent Killer

Metro Police Kill Most Wanted Imo Robber, Ihechi Nwankwo

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 2, 2017 at 7:34 AM. Views count: 231

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Imo State Police Command headquarters in Owerri over the weekend killed the state’s ‘most-wanted’ armed robber, Ihechi Nwankwo, were brought from Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

    The spokesman for the Imo State Police Command, Andrew Enwerem, told PUNCH that the 27-year-old armed robber, who hailed from Amaumara in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, had been on the wanted list of the command for a long time.

    polices.jpe

    The police spokesman stated that the robbers engaged the cops in a gun duel but they were overpowered by the police.

    He said three policemen, however, sustained gunshot injuries and were already being treated in the hospital.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 2, 2017 at 7:34 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Police Kill Wanted
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      5 Police SARS Operatives Found Guilty of Extrajudicial Killing

      RemmyAlex, Sep 23, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      458
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 23, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      How IPOB Members Killed Police Sergeant in Rivers

      RemmyAlex, Sep 14, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      559
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 14, 2017
    3. siteadmin
      Metro

      In Bayelsa: Police Arrest Man Who Killed Baby He Had With Wife's Sister

      siteadmin, Sep 9, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      11,210
      siteadmin
      Sep 9, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      In Bayelsa, Gunmen Invade Police Station, 'Officer' Killed

      RemmyAlex, Sep 5, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      8,026
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 5, 2017
    5. Lequte
      Metro

      Notorious Robber Who Wanted to Assassinate Dino Melaye Killed by Nigerian Police

      Lequte, Sep 5, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,010
      Lequte
      Sep 5, 2017
    6. Samguine
      Metro

      Nigeria Police Threatened To Kill Evans If He Did Not Plead Guilty - Lawyer

      Samguine, Aug 31, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      5,048
      Samguine
      Aug 31, 2017
    7. Samguine
      Metro

      Ritual Killing: Police Dismiss, Arraign Sergeant Who Helped Suspect Escape

      Samguine, Aug 25, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,137
      Oloche Moses Okwori
      Aug 25, 2017

    Comments