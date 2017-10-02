The Imo State Police Command headquarters in Owerri over the weekend killed the state’s ‘most-wanted’ armed robber, Ihechi Nwankwo, were brought from Umuahia, the Abia State capital. The spokesman for the Imo State Police Command, Andrew Enwerem, told PUNCH that the 27-year-old armed robber, who hailed from Amaumara in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, had been on the wanted list of the command for a long time. The police spokesman stated that the robbers engaged the cops in a gun duel but they were overpowered by the police. He said three policemen, however, sustained gunshot injuries and were already being treated in the hospital.