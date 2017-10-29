Senator Iyiola Omisore, the former Deputy Governor of Osun State has been invited by the police over allegations of an alleged attack carried out on Senator Isiaka Adeleke in 2014 over the governorship primaries of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). The late Senator Adeleke who passed away on April 23, 2017, had accused the former Deputy Governor, as well as a former Minister of Police Affairs, Jelili Adesiyan and one Sogo Agboola of assault and battery in 2014 while at a hotel to meet with the officials of PDP who had been sent to conduct the elections. Senator Omisore has been invited to report to the Police Headquarters in Osogbo to answer some questions the police still has over the incident of assault made against the deceased Senator in a letter dated October 20, 2017 and signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Mr. Umega Uzochukwu. Courtesy: Punch News