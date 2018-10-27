The Imo State Police Command has rescued five corps members who were kidnapped in the state on Wednesday.
The corps members were abducted on their way to Rivers and Akwa Ibom states when they were whisked away by unknown abductors. Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Dasuki Galadanchi, told …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2RojLR9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The corps members were abducted on their way to Rivers and Akwa Ibom states when they were whisked away by unknown abductors. Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Dasuki Galadanchi, told …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2RojLR9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]