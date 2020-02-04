|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro (Video) Police Officer Spotted Smoking On Duty In Lagos - Nairaland
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Medical Doctor In Police Net Over Placenta - PM Express Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Edo Police arrest Inspector for allegedly killing civilian – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Suspected herdsmen kill 3 in Benue — Police - Pulse Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Enugu Police arrest widow for plucking out 73-yr-old man’s eyes - The Breaking Times
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro (Video) Police Officer Spotted Smoking On Duty In Lagos - Nairaland
|Metro Medical Doctor In Police Net Over Placenta - PM Express Nigeria News
|Metro Edo Police arrest Inspector for allegedly killing civilian – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
|Metro Suspected herdsmen kill 3 in Benue — Police - Pulse Nigeria News
|Metro Enugu Police arrest widow for plucking out 73-yr-old man’s eyes - The Breaking Times