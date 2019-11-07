Metro Policeman, civilian die as Balogun Market fire still rages – Newtelegraph

#1
Fire, which gutted two commercial buildings on Lagos Island on Tuesday, has claimed the lives of two people – a policeman and a civilian.

The yet-to-be-identified policeman died late Tuesday evening while another person reportedly died from injuries in the inferno which engulfed the Mandillas Building at the popular …

fire.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2rdWlWy

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top