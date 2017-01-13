Aliko Dangote has give the Kano and Kaduna state governments up till March 31 to explain how they spent funds released to them by the Dangote and the Bill& Melinda Gates foundation for polio immunization for children. Both Foundations had in 2012 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kano State on routine immunization. The tripartite accord was meant to lapse in 2015 but was extended by one year. Kaduna state government signed a similar agreement with the foundations in 2015. “All expenditure in the exercise must be verified by external auditors and the report tendered to partners in the tripartite agreement by the end of next March 31,” Dangote said on Tuesday during a video conference at Government House, Kano. The conference involved the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, officials of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and other stakeholders. Dangote also stressed the need for the state government to pay more attention to collation of quality-assured data in respect of the exercise because of its significance in decision making. He however commended the state government for providing world-class cold chains, and urged the government to continue to work closely with traditional authorities and local government officials to achieve a Polio free society.