World Politics: These are 2 of the world’s most powerful aircraft carrier classes — this is how they stack up – pulse.ng

#1
France's Charles de Gaulle is the only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier outside of the US Navy.

Here's how it stacks up to the US's Nimitz-class. Nuclear-powered aircraft carriers are more effective than conventionally-powered carriers for two basic reasons. One, nuclear power provides more …



Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2RMw7mL

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top