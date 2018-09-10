(VATICAN CITY) — Pope Francis’ top advisers say the Vatican is preparing the “necessary clarifications” about accusations that the pope covered up the sexual misconduct of a now-disgraced American cardinal.
Francis' nine cardinal advisers expressed their "full solidarity" Monday with the pope over the scandal, which has thrown his
