Adebayo Faleti, a renowned Yoruba author, is dead, aged 86. According to reports, the poet, journalist, writer, and actor died on 22nd July 2017 at the University College Hospital Ibadan. He was responsible for translating Nigeria’s National Anthem from English to Yoruba. Before his death, the Oyo-born author received many awards, both locally and internationally, including the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger, the Festival of Arts award with Eda Ko L’aropin (1995) and the Afro-Hollywood Award for Outstanding Performance in Arts.