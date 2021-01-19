Sports Premier League: Ndidi On Target, Iheanacho Subbed On As Leicester Beat Chelsea To Pile More Pressure On Lampard - Complete Sports


www.completesports.com

Premier League: Ndidi On Target, Iheanacho Subbed On As Leicester Beat Chelsea To Pile More Pressure On Lampard - Complete Sports

Wilfred Ndidi got on the score sheet as Leicester City defeated Chelsea 2-0 at the King Power stadium on Tuesday night, to pile more pressure on Blues boss Frank Lampard, Completesports.com reports. The win saw Leicester temporarily go top in the league table on 38 points, just a point above...
