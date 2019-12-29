West Ham United have fired Manuel Pellegrini as club manager following the Hammers' string of poor results in all competitions.
Pellegrini has been under enormous pressure since the Hammers' 4-0 demolition by Oxford United in the EFL Cup back in September...
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/39mfpnm
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Pellegrini has been under enormous pressure since the Hammers' 4-0 demolition by Oxford United in the EFL Cup back in September...
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/39mfpnm
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 21.2 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]