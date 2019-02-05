Politics Presidency To Atiku: Even If Witches Endorse You, You Won’t Win The Election – OluFamous.Com

Featured Thread #1
Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, says Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will not win the 2019 election even if witches and wizards endorse him.

Adesina said this in reaction to the endorsement of Atiku by five socio-cultural groups in the country....



Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2Sd3GT9

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top