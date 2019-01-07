President Muhammadu Buhari has slashed the budget of the National Assembly by N14.5 billion, Daily Trust reports.
The federal legislature got N139.5bn in the 2018 budget, but under this year’s budget, the president proposed the sum of N125bn for the lawmakers, representing a reduction of N14.5bn. A careful look …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2H1GmCv
Get More Nigeria Political News
The federal legislature got N139.5bn in the 2018 budget, but under this year’s budget, the president proposed the sum of N125bn for the lawmakers, representing a reduction of N14.5bn. A careful look …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2H1GmCv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]