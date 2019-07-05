JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics President Buhari departs Nigeria for Japan - The cable

President Buhari will depart Abuja on Sunday August 25th for Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama, August 28-30, 2019.

According to a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari’s participation will be his second, having attended TICAD6 in Nairobi, Kenya, in August 2016.
