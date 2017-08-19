Submit Post Advertise

Politics President Muhammadu Buhari Returns

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 19, 2017 at 8:23 AM. Views count: 856

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London.

    The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

    President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

    According to Femi Adesina, "he thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge".

    The President is returning after 102 days of medical vacation for an ailment the tax payers do not know, in London.
     

    Attached Files:

    • Bu1.JPG
      Bu1.JPG
      File size:
      32.5 KB
      Views:
      2
    RemmyAlex, Aug 19, 2017 at 8:23 AM
    #1



    Comments

  2. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Hope he's back to resign
     
    Jules, Aug 19, 2017 at 9:06 AM
    #2