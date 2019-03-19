Politics President Muhammadu Buhari, The Service Chiefs Are Meeting Now – Nairaland

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari, the service chiefs and heads of other security agencies are meeting right now at the Presidential Villa , Abuja . The agenda of the closed -door meeting is unknown , but sources say it is not unconnected with security arrangements for Saturday ’s supplementary elections coming …


Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Y7KmG7
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top