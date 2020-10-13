Chinedu Iroka
President: We’ll prosecute indicted SARS' operatives - New Telegraph
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the government was the beginning of an extensive reform in the Nigerian Police Force. The President, who gave this assurance yesterday at the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment...
www.newtelegraphng.com