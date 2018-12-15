Politics Presidential debate: Sowore’s supporters protest exclusion – P.M. News

#1
Supporters of Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, on Friday staged a protest at the Abuja Transcorp Hilton Hotel venue of the vice presidential debate against his exclusion.

Mr Jude Eya spokesperson of the protesters, known as “Take it …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2QBulbz

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[7]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top