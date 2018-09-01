An imprisoned Delta kidnap kingpin, Stanley Erujere has been rearrested by detectives alongside two prison warders who escorted him to a hotel for a meeting with his gang members.The Prison warders, DCIP Anthony Nketan, 55, and SPA Justice Oveto, 34 reportedly provided easy access for the imprisoned Delta kidnap kingpin, who reportedly went out on three occasions to hold meetings in a hotel room with members of his kidnap gang who thereafter went about wreaking havoc across Delta State.