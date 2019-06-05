Sports Probe Flying Eagles Exit From U-20 World Cup, Babayaro Urges NFF – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Emmanuel Babayaro has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to launch an investigation into the exit of the Flying Eagles from the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Despite starting the tournament impressively with a 4-0 demolition of Qatar, the 2005 runners-up failed to …



read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2Wagw1u

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top