Airtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited), a leading mobile telecommunication services provider in Nigeria and a member of Airtel Africa Group, is committed to providing innovative, exciting, affordable and quality mobile services to Nigerians, giving them the freedom to communicate, rise above their daily challenges and drive economic and social development.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Product Pricing & Analysis Executive
Loaction: Lagos
Job Description
- Looking for a suitable candidate to fill the role of Product Pricing & Analysis Executive in the Finance Team...
Last edited by a moderator: Jun 19, 2018 at 12:37 PM