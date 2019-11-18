Politics Profile of the incoming Bayelsa state governor David Lyon – Legit.ng

David Lyon, governorship candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC), has successfully challenged and finally broken the two-decade-old dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the politics of Bayelsa state.

Lyon emerged winner of the governorship election in the oil-rich-state conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, November 17....

bayelsa.JPG

