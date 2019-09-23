Metro Prophet masturbating while robbing anointing oil on woman’s buttocks is arrested – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

A female victim, Joy Muriyaro has told the police that a man who claimed to be a prophet was masturbating while robbing anointing oil on her buttocks.

The fake prophet, David Daniel, 41, has been arrested by the police for indecent assault on the woman …

prophet.JPG

