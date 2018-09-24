World Prosecutor wants Frenchman jailed for rape in Nobel scandal – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Swedish prosecutors on Monday called for a minimum three-year sentence against a Frenchman accused of two counts of rape, in one of the first big trials to come out of the #MeToo movement.

Defendant Jean-Claude Arnault is an influential figure...



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2IbGIDC

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[28]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top