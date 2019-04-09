Sports PSG fightback gives Man Utd belief against Barca —Solskjaer – Punch Newspapers

#1
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United’s remarkable recovery to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 has instilled a belief they can also end Barcelona’s European dreams.

The Spanish champions travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday for the first leg of their quarter-final tie aiming to take …



read more via Punch Newspapers – http://bit.ly/2Vz76Nq

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top