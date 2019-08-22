Neymar's hopes of joining either Barcelona or Real Madrid has taken another twist as Paris Saint-Germain have rejected a new offer from the Bernabeu outfit.
ccording to French media outfit L'Equipe quoted by Goal, Los Blancos put a massive €100million....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/31T9t0r
Get More Nigeria Sports News
ccording to French media outfit L'Equipe quoted by Goal, Los Blancos put a massive €100million....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/31T9t0r
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]