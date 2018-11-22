Sports PSG Sweat on Neymar, Mbappe Injuries – Olisa.tv

#1
Paris Saint-Germain were anxiously waiting Wednesday for the results of scans on injuries to Neymar and Kylian Mbappe just days before their all-important Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Neymar limped off after just eight minutes of Brazil’s 1-0 friendly win against Cameroon on Wednesday. The Brazilian forward had treatment …



read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2DDoScc

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[24]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top