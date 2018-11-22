Paris Saint-Germain were anxiously waiting Wednesday for the results of scans on injuries to Neymar and Kylian Mbappe just days before their all-important Champions League clash with Liverpool.
Neymar limped off after just eight minutes of Brazil’s 1-0 friendly win against Cameroon on Wednesday. The Brazilian forward had treatment …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2DDoScc
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Neymar limped off after just eight minutes of Brazil’s 1-0 friendly win against Cameroon on Wednesday. The Brazilian forward had treatment …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2DDoScc
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]